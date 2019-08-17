Rs 179 Crore Plan for Chilika, Ansupa’s development

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Chilika development
18

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday decided to spend Rs 179.23 crore for the overall development of Chilika and Ansupa lake.

A decision in this regard was taken in a high-level meeting of the State Wetlands Authority headed by Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha.

Related Posts

Youth’s decomposed body recovered near canel in Cuttack

Lady farmer killed in lightning strike in Ganjam village

‘Mo-Chhatua’ Website & App Launched

The amount will be spent for conserving the biodiversity of the lake and make provision of livelihood support to about two lakh fishermen of 151 villages around the Chilika lake.

The government has prepared a five-year integrated plan for the development of the Chilika lake. The meeting also made a budgetary allocation of Rs 21.23 crore for development of Ansupa lake. This will benefit about 250 fishermen residing in the nearby two villages.

Similarly, plans are also being made for over two lakh people living in 410 villages near Bhitarkanika National Park spread over 672 square kilometres, an official said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Youth’s decomposed body recovered near canel in Cuttack

Lady farmer killed in lightning strike in Ganjam village

‘Mo-Chhatua’ Website & App Launched

1 of 5,032