Rs 179 Crore Plan for Chilika, Ansupa’s development

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday decided to spend Rs 179.23 crore for the overall development of Chilika and Ansupa lake.

A decision in this regard was taken in a high-level meeting of the State Wetlands Authority headed by Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha.

The amount will be spent for conserving the biodiversity of the lake and make provision of livelihood support to about two lakh fishermen of 151 villages around the Chilika lake.

The government has prepared a five-year integrated plan for the development of the Chilika lake. The meeting also made a budgetary allocation of Rs 21.23 crore for development of Ansupa lake. This will benefit about 250 fishermen residing in the nearby two villages.

Similarly, plans are also being made for over two lakh people living in 410 villages near Bhitarkanika National Park spread over 672 square kilometres, an official said.