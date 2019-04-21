Rs 15 lakh seized from motorcyclists in Puri

Puri: The Election Flying Squad has seized unaccounted cash of Rs 15 lakh from two motorcyclists at Brahmagiri of poll-bound Puri district today.

According to sources, the enforcement squad was on a motor vehicle inspection today when it intercepted the two motorcycles. During the search, officials recovered Rs 15 lakh cash.

The unexplained cash amount has been seized and two persons have been detained for questioning. Further investigation into the matter is underway, sources in the police said.

As the model code of conduct has come into effect for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, documents are required for carrying cash more than Rs 50,000, as per the rule of the Election Commission of India (ECI).