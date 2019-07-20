Rs 11 lakh donated to Odisha CMRF as Fani aid

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) on Saturday received a donation of Rs 11 lakh towards relief and restoration works in the aftermath of cyclone Fani.

Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for CMRF at the Secretariat today.

Similarly, Odisha Agricultural Engineers’ Service Association presented a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister today for relief and restoration works.

The CM thanked the donors to CMRF for joining the cause of rebuilding Odisha after Cyclone Fani left a trail of destruction. He also urged all to join hands to heal lives affected by the cyclone.