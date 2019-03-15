Rs 102 Cr annual budget for Puri Srimandir approved: SJTA Chief

Puri: An annual budget of Rs 102 crore for Puri Srimandir in 2019-20 fiscal year, has been approved by the temple management committee on Friday.

The temple’s annual budget was approved during a high-level meeting chaired by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb here today.

Briefing media on the budget details, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator, Pradipta Mohapatra said, “An annual budget of Rs 102 crore for 2019-20 fiscal year has been approved by the Srimandir temple management committee today.”

Of the total budget, Rs 78 crore has been earmarked for the expenditure of the 12th-century shrine, while Rs 38 crore has been allocated for devotees’ expenditure, the SJTA chief said.

The temple management committee has also approved Rs 5 crore as expenditure for servitors’ welfare programmes, such as healthcare and pension and Rs 6 crore for the annual Rath Yatra (Car Festival). This apart, Rs 12 lakh per annum has been approved as remuneration to the Puri Gajapati, Mohapatra added.

Moreover, the committee has also fixed a target to generate revenue of over Rs 100 crore from the sale of temple land, auction of stone mines and donations, Mohapatra further said.