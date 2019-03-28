Rs 10 lakh seized in Rayagada, two detained

Rayagada: A day after Rs 9.20 lakh was seized in Rourkela, Election Flying Squad today seized Rs 10 lakh from a car near Kothapeta village in Rayagada district.

The police have detained two persons for interrogation in this connection. The detainees were identified as the vehicle driver and owner of the car Nemalpuri Padmanava.

Reportedly, the cash was seized by the election flying squad led by Rayagada Tehsildar Umashankar Behera while being carried on a Tata Indigo car (OR 18A 3939) from Rayagada to Antamada.

However, the car owner Nemalpuri Padmanava, who happens to be a cotton trader, has claimed that the money was meant towards the payment of 50 cotton farmers. He also claimed that he had withdrawn the money from Indian Overseas Bank of Rayagada Branch three days ago.

On the other hand, the Rayagada Town police have launched a probe to ascertain the source of money and any possible link for money disbursement during elections.

