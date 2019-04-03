Rs 1.8 cr seized from Arunachal CM’s convoy, Cong demands action

New Delhi: Cash amounting to Rs 1.8 crore was seized from the convoy of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister even as Congress demanded action against Prime Minister.

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that a “cash for votes” scam was busted as it was seized from Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s convoy.

It asked the poll panel to register a case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the chief minister and his deputy.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused the BJP of using “money power” to woo voters in the northeast and alleged that the cash was recovered from the CM’s convoy in Pasighat around midnight.

It was seized hours before Modi was to address a rally there on Wednesday morning.

Surjewala said Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein should be immediately sacked. He showed two videos purportedly showing the cash being recovered in the presence of officials of the Election Commission, the local administration and the police.

Media reports said there was no immediate comment available from the BJP or the Election Commission on the recovery of the cash in the midnight operation.

The Congress spokesperson said the BJP is in a desperate situation after sensing imminent defeat. Therefore, it has resorted to ‘money power’ in the northeast.