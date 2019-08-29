RPF foils human trafficking bid; rescues girls from Puri

Puri: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) foiled a human trafficking bid and rescued and five minor girls from Puri railway station on Thursday.

According to sources, the railway staff spotted the girls sitting at an isolated place in the railway station through  CCTV. Following which few RPF officials approached the girls and asked their identities. However, the girls did not disclose anything there.

Later, the girls were brought to the RPF post where they revealed that they have left their respective homes after being lured by a contractor. They were asked to board Puri-Tirupati Express by the contractor, the sources added.

The RPF officials failed to trace the contractor even after a frantic search in the station area.

Meanwhile, the girls were handed over to the Puri  Childline officials.

 

