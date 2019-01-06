RPF detains man with Rs 38.5 lakh cash at Kharagpur rly station

Kharagpur: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Sunday recovered Rs 38,50,000 cash from a person after detaining him on suspicion at Kharagpur railway station in West Bengal.

The cash was recovered from Jaydev Samanta, who was travelling to Howrah from Cuttack in Puri-Kamakhya Express.

As per sources, Jaydev was changing trains at Kharagpur station when the joint team of the task force of RPF and Government Railway Police detained him after growing suspicious over his activities. During the search, the officials recovered the cash from his possession.

While the accused has been taken into custody, the sources of the huge amount of cash and the motive of transporting it were not ascertained yet. Further investigation into the case is underway, sources said.

On the other hand, the accused identified himself as a gold trader and claimed that he was carrying the cash to deliver it to a person in Kharagpur.