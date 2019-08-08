RP Sharma assumes charge as new Odisha Lokayukta member

By pragativadinewsservice
Odisha Lokayukta
Bhubaneswar: After handing over the charge of Odisha DGP to successor BK Sharma Thursday morning, Dr Rajendra Prasad Sharma assumed the charge as the new member of Odisha Lokayukta.

Recently, Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal approved the Lokayukta Selection Committee’s proposal to appoint Dr Sharma as a new member of Lokayukta.

Sharma’s name was recommended by the Lokayukta Selection Committee comprising the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition and others.

The former DGP had opted for voluntary retirement after the sad demise of his wife during this year’s general elections. Even though he availed leave for a month and later joined, some domestic constraints compelled him to opt for quitting the top cop position as well as the government service.

