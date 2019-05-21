Rourkela trader held for embezzling Rs 15 crore

Sundargarh: Rourkela Goods and Service Tax (GST) Commissionerate here on Tuesday arrested a trader on charges of embezzling Rs 15 crore.

The accused trader, identified as Kamal Pasari, was arrested following raids at his office and other places in the town.

Acting swiftly on the allegations against the accused trader, Rourkela GST Commissionerate on Tuesday carried raids at his office and other places. During the search, Kamal was found guilty following which he was taken into police custody for further investigation into the matter.

Several documents, papers have been seized after due verification, sources said.

Further details awaited.