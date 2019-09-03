Rourkela Steel Plant conducts programmes to mark ‘Water Conservation Month’

Rourkela: Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) organised various awareness and sensitisation programmes for employees as well as school students to mark ‘Water Conservation Month’.

On 16th August Dipak Chattaraj, CEO, RSP issued a new Water Policy for RSP at HRD Centre. Mr.Raj Vir Singh, ED(P&A), Gautam Banerjee, ED(Works), D.K.Mohapatra, ED(MM) and many other senior officers were present on the occasion.

A new wastewater recycling system worth Rs. 53.49 lakh was commissioned at Coal Chemical Department. This environment-friendly project will not only reduce the wastewater discharge from RSP but will also ensure its gainful utilisation.

To encourage employees to give innovative ideas and suggestions with regard to wastewater reuse, water conservation and rainwater harvesting a special Srujani Mela was organised on 27th August 2019 at the Water Management Department. S Pattnaik, DGM, WMD received Srujani suggestions from the employees.

Quiz and painting competitions were organised to sensitize the children towards the need of Jal Sanchay that is Water Conservation. More than 200 students of Ispat Vidya Mandir, Sector- 19, more than 300 students of Ispat English Medium School, Sector-20 and around 75 students of Ispat English Medium School, Sector-22 participated in the quiz and painting competition.

A Prize Distribution Ceremony was organised at Ispat English Medium School, Sector – 20 on 29th August in which winners of different competitions were awarded. Ajay Nayak, GM(TA & CSR) presided over the function and presented the awards to the students. PK Das, DGM In-charge (Town Services) and Manoj Agarwal, DGM (TS – Education), B Kar, Principal, IEMS, Sector – 20, teachers and a large number of students were present on the occasion. K Nayak, Manager, Education, UGIE library proposed a formal vote of thanks. Pratima Sahoo, Teacher, IEMS, Sector – 20 was the master of ceremony.