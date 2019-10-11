Rourkela smuggled gold seize: DRI suspects international links

Rourkela: In a major development in the gold smuggling case in Rourkela, DRI has suspected international connections in regard to the illegal trade.

Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday revealed that the two persons arrested in this connection had also confessed about the same.

As per the reports, the gold biscuits seized have “Dubai” and “UAE” inscribed all over. The contraband was being transported from Bangladesh and Myanmar to India when officials conducted a raid in the Jnaneswari Express between Rajgangpur and Jharsuguda.

The train was en-route to Mumbai from Howrah.

The two accused were travelling from Rourkela to Jharsugada via Jananeswari Super Deluxe Express and upon intercepting them at the station, the foreign gold biscuits weighing 12.932 kilograms were recovered from the accused duo. The seized gold biscuits are worth around Rs 5 crore, sources said.