Rourkela Police busts cricket betting racket, 2 bookies held

Rourkela: The Rourkela Plant Site Police have busted a cricket betting racket and arrested two bookies from Daily market area in the town late last night.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sunil Kumar Singhal (38) and Nagarmal Agarwal (58).

Acting on a tip-off about the illegal activity, a police party conducted a raid in Daily market area and found that two persons were accepting bets on their mobile phones during Bangladesh and Afghanistan match.

Following the raid cops nabbed the two accused who were running the racket and also seized Rs 33 lakh, 15 mobile phones, a TV and calculators from them.

While the duo is in police custody, a case under relevant Sections has been registered against them. Police have also launched a probe to find out others involved in the racket, sources said.