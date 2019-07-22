Rourkela Bar Association stage dharna against bail to cricket betting accused

Rourkela: Tension prevailed at SDJM court in Rourkela today as lawyers staged demonstration protesting the granting of bail to a cricket betting accused.

According to sources, advocates of Rourkela Bar Association sat on dharna in front of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate court after the lower court granted bail to a person who was accused of betting during Cricket World Cup 2019.

As per the allegations levelled by the agitators, the accused was granted bail on Sunday while the court was officially closed on the day.

The agitating lawyers also halted the Judge from entering the court by sitting and lying down at the gateway. The lawyers’ fraternity also demanded the transfer of the court’s SDJM.

Notably, the cops nabbed the accused from Janata Nibas lane in the city following a raid on the den during the 2019 Cricket World Cup season.