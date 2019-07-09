Rose Valley scam: Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee summoned by ED

Kolkata: Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with money laundering probe into the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

The ED, which expedited its investigation into the ponzi scam, has asked the actor to appear before it on July 19 for questioning, according to official sources.

Prosenjit, who starred in multiple films produced by Rose Valley, will depose before the investigating officer of the case at its zonal office here. His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to sources, the agency will question Chatterjee about Rs 2.75 crore received by his company, Idea Locations and Production Pvt Ltd, from the Rose Valley group between 2010-11.

On Monday, senior Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra has been questioned about four hours in connection with Rose Valley. There are many other people who are likely to be summoned.