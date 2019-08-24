Roof Collapses in Deogarh Primary School, No Casualty

Deogarh: Students and teachers of Kalanda Primary School under Tileibani block had a narrow escape today after a portion of the roof above the verandah collapsed.

According to available information, the student and teacher had assembled in the school premises for prayer early this morning when the roof tiles caved in suddenly. This triggered panic among all present on the spot. No casualty has been reported in the incident.

When asked about the incident, headmaster of the primary school Saphalya Acharya said that the old structure was in a dilapidated condition since long. Though the authorities concerned were apprised several times, no action was taken in this regard.

However, the district education officer was unavailable to comment.