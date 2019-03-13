Ronaldo’s hat-trick leads Juventus to 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid

Manchester: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a spectacular hat-trick to help Juventus enter the quarter-finals of Champions League with a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Ronaldo blasted the decisive goal from a penalty with four minutes left to seal a 3-2 overall triumph. He made the breakthrough in the 27th minute and levelled the aggregate score three minutes after halftime with another header.

With four goals this season, it was Ronaldo’s eighth hat-trick in the Champions League.

Juventus signed the 34-year-old Ronaldo last summer from Real Madrid for 100 million euros ($117 million).