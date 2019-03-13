Ronaldo’s hat-trick leads Juventus to 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Ronaldo's hat-trick leads Juventus
8

Manchester: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a spectacular hat-trick to help Juventus enter the quarter-finals of Champions League with a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Ronaldo blasted the decisive goal from a penalty with four minutes left to seal a 3-2 overall triumph. He made the breakthrough in the 27th minute and levelled the aggregate score three minutes after halftime with another header.

Related Posts

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019 a litmus test for youngsters:…

GeeBee Boxing Tournament: Kavinder Singh Bisht wins gold, 4…

Australia beat India by 4 wickets in Mohali ODI

With four goals this season, it was Ronaldo’s eighth hat-trick in the Champions League.

Juventus signed the 34-year-old Ronaldo last summer from Real Madrid for 100 million euros ($117 million).

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.