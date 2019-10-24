Rohit Sharma to lead; Sanju Samson, Shivam Dubey earn call-up for series vs Bangladesh

Mumbai: After a successful T20 and Test series against South Africa, Team India is all set to host Bangladesh for a three-T20I match and two-Test match series starting on November 3.

For this, India have named a full-strength squad for the 2-Test series against Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. Regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the tour.

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube has also earned his maiden call-up to the national team after his Vijay Hazare heroics. Kerala wicketkeeper Sanju Samson has also been rewarded for his rich returns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he returns to the India squad after more than 4 years.

In the Test squad, there is only one change from the one which featured against South Africa with Shahbaz Nadeem, who was called up for the 3rd Test in Ranchi, not finding a place in the 15-man squad.

Shahbaz Nadeem, who made his Test debut in Ranchi and bowled splendidly, was unlucky to miss out. He replaced an injured Kuldeep Yadav for the final match against South Africa but with Kuldeep fit to play again, he got back into the squad.

The fate of Bangladesh tour of India was under dark clouds till Wednesday night after Shakib al Hasan-led cricketers had gone on a strike with a list of demands from their board (BCB) including pay hike.

India’s squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma(Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

India’s squad for Test series against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant

The schedule of Bangladesh tour of India is as under:

1st T20I, New Delhi – November 3

2nd T20I, Rajkot – November 7

3rd T20I, Nagpur – November 10

1st Test, Indore – November 14-18

2nd Test, Kolkata – November 22-26