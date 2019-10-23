Rohit Sharma moves to top 10 of ICC Test rankings

New Delhi: After finishing a scintillating series against South Africa, Indian opener, Rohit Sharma has moved into the 10th spot in the ICC Test rankings.

Rohit moved 12 spots to break into the top 10 for the 1st time in his Test career after his maiden Test double hundred in Ranchi. Rohit had reached a career-high 17th spot in the ICC Test rankings for batsman after his twin hundreds in the Vizag Test against South Africa.

During the South Africa series, Rohit Sharma opened the innings for the first time in his Test career and impressed one and all. He finished the series with 529 runs at an impressive average of 132.25 in just four innings.

Rohit Sharma scored three centuries, including a double hundred in the third Test in Ranchi, which helped him climb 12 places to finish 10th in the ICC Test Player Rankings.

Before the start of the series, Rohit was sitting on 44th spot and gained 34 places during the three matches to enter the top 10. Rohit heroics in the series also earned him the Player of the Series trophy.

Rohit has been a consistent performer in the limited-overs formats for many years and currently occupies the second spot in ODI rankings, while joint-seventh in the T20Is rankings.

With Rohit’s new entry, India now have four batsmen in the top 10 in Test rankings. With Mayank Agarwal in 18th position, India have finished the series with five batsmen in the top 20.