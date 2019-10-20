Rohit Sharma hits his maiden Test double century

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Rohit Sharma
7

Ranchi: Rohit Sharma got to his maiden Test double hundred on Sunday in the 3rd and final Test against South Africa in Ranchi.

Rohit got to his double hundred in 244 balls, having hit 28 boundaries and 4 sixes.

The India opener resumed Day 2’s action on 117 and began dominating the South Africa bowlers with Virat Kohli. Later, Rohit stitched a 200-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane after the elimination of Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma joins an elite list which has Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle. Notably, Rohit has scored 3 double hundreds in ODI cricket and holds the record for the highest score in the 50-over international format — 264.

Rohit has thus become the 1st batsman to score a 200-plus score in Tests after scoring double hundreds in ODI cricket. He is also only the 5th Indian opener after Vinoo Mankad, Budhi Kunderan, Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag to score 500 runs in a Test series.

pragativadinewsservice
