Rohit Sharma breaks Shimron Hetmyer’s record of most sixes in Test Series

Ranchi: Opening batsman Rohit Sharma added another feather to his cap after he broke the record of registering the most number of sixes in a bilateral Test series on Saturday.

He achieved the feat on the first day of the third and final Test against South Africa here at Ranchi.

Sharma went past West Indies’ batsman Shimron Hetmyer who had registered 15 sixes in the series against Bangladesh in 2018/19.

Before Hetmyer’s record, spinner Harbhajan Singh held the record as he hit 14 sixes in the series against New Zealand in 2010/11.

Sharma who has gone past the 100-run mark in the Test also became only the second Indian opener to score three or more centuries in a Test series.

Sunil Gavaskar was the only previous Indian to do so, in three different series.