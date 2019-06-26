Rohingyas may be threat for security if not repatriated soon: Bangladesh PM

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the country’s security and stability may be affected if displaced Rohingyas are not repatriated soon.

Replying to a question in Parliament in Dhaka, Ms. Hasina said that arranging for basic necessities like food, clothing and accommodation for over 11 lakh Rohingyas from Myanmar for a long time will be difficult.

She said Bangladesh has been making diplomatic efforts to find a permanent solution since the very beginning of the crisis to send back the forcibly displaced the refugees back to their homeland.

Earlier, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul Momen had said that the issue of radicalism and security in the region arising out of prolonged stay of Rohingyas will be on the agenda of talks during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s forthcoming visit to China between July 1-5.