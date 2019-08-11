Rogers Cup: Rohan Bopanna, Denis Shapovalov lose in semi-final

By pragativadinewsservice
Canada: India’s Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov crashed out of the ATP Montreal Masters on Saturday after facing a straight-set defeat in the semi-finals of the men’s doubles event in Montreal.

The unseeded duo of Bopanna and Shapovalov lost 6-7 (3-7), 6-7 to the Dutch combination of Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof in the semi-finals.

Haase and Koolhof will now face the Spanish-Argentine pair of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the title clash on Sunday.

The Indo-Canadian had received a walkover in their quarterfinal clash against France’s Benoit Paire and Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had earlier knocked out the fourth seed French pair of Nichola Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin before defeating Kyle Edmund and Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the 16 round.

