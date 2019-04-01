Roger Federer beats Isner to lift Miami Open title

Florida: Roger Federer outclassed John Isner with 6-1, 6-4 scoreline in finals to clinch the Miami Open title on Sunday.

This was Federer’s 154th tour final and his 50th ATP Masters showpiece appearance.

Federer gained control in the match, as a break in the first game sapped Isner’s confidence. Isner was struggling badly and was heard telling the trainer during a medical timeout that he feared he had broken his foot.

Isner’s spirit was crushed after he dropped the first set in only 23 minutes.

But the American fought back in the second, levelling the set at 3-3 and 4-4 but  Federer took the final two games for the victory.

Federer declared the triumph over the big-serving American in just 63 minutes.

