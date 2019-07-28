Robin Singh applies for Indian team head coach

New Delhi: Former Indian all-rounder Robin Singh has reportedly applied for the next head coach of the Indian cricket team.

Robin is a well-established coach and has also served as team India’s fielding coach in past – from 2007 to 2009. He is presently a part of Mumbai Indians’ coaching staff, where he joined as chief coach in 2010. He has also coached Deccan Chargers, India A cricket team, India U-19 cricket team, USA and many other franchises in T20 leagues around the world.

He has coached a number of teams since retiring from the game. He fulfills each and every criterion lay down by BCCI and will be one of the strongest candidates to take over the job.

Incumbent Ravi Shastri, who automatically qualifies for selection by virtue of his present position with the Indian national team, is the front runner to retain his position. However, there can be an intense fight for the remaining six ‘support team’ positions.

Shastri and Co, whose contract expired with India’s exit from the ICC World Cup 2019, have been given a 45-day extension for the team’s tour of the West Indies.