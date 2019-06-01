Robert Pattinson confirmed as new Batman

New York: Robert Pattinson, who rose to fame as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series of films, has been confirmed as the new Batman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film on one of the most iconic comic-book superheroes in the world.

The actor closed the deal with Warner Bros. to play the Caped Crusader in The Batman. Pattinson takes over from Ben Affleck, whose individual work in the role was overall well-received.

Pattinson reportedly edged out Nicholas Hoult (who you may know as Beast in the X-Men films) in screen tests for the role, winning the approval of director Matt Reeves for the starring role in The Batman.

Batman holds the distinction of being the most adapted comic-book superhero and has been played by actors like Michael Keaton, George Clooney and Christian Bale.

Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics pic is expected to start this summer. No official start date has been set for filming The Batman. The movie is currently slated to hit theatres in 2021.

Pattinson will also be seen with John David Washington in Christopher Nolan’s latest film, “Tenet,” set to open July 17, 2020. He toplines “The Lighthouse,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2019, and appeared in Claire Denis’ “High Life,” “The King” for Netflix and “Waiting for the Barbarians.”