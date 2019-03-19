Robbery bid foiled in Ganjam, five arrested

Ganjam: Police on Tuesday foiled a robbery attempt and arrested five persons in this connection from Sorada-Daringibadi National Highway 59 here in Ganjam district.

The arrested were identified as Tukuna Parida, Pramod Pradhan, Rabindra Dalei, Bhagirathi Nayak and Chaka Nahak. One country-made gun, two motorcycles and other weapons were seized from them.

According to sources, the police were tipped off that the gang was making a blueprint to execute a robbery in the area. Based on the inputs, the police conducted a raid and nabbed them.

A case (43/19) was registered in this connection and the accused have been forwarded to a court.