Man, lady teacher critical in separate road mishaps in Cuttack

Cuttack: A man and a lady teacher sustained critical injuries in separate road mishaps in Cuttack district on Saturday.

A man sustained critical injuries after being by an Auto-rickshaw near Duladei temple under Balakati police outpost in Cuttack district late evening yesterday.

The victim has been identified as Dipak Nayak, a resident of Budhipada village in Cuttack district.

According to sources, Nayak was crossing the road while an Auto-rickshaw hit him following which he fell unconscious on the road.

After receiving information Police Control Room (PCR) van reached the spot and rushed Nayak to Balakati Community Healthcare Centre (CHC), where he is currently undergoing treatment.

In another incident, a lady teacher was critically injured in a road mishap near Rangabazar area in Cuttack district yesterday. She was rushed to a private hospital by the locals where she is currently undergoing treatment.