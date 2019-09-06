Road mishap in front of RU: Ravenshaw students stage agitation, demand compensation

Cuttack: Tension prevailed in the Ravenshaw University campus and at College Square in Cuttack on Friday after scores of students staged an agitation over the death of a girl student in a road mishap yesterday.

According to sources, students of the university staged a road blockade on the busy road of College Square in front of varsity’s main gate and demanded to bar the travel of heavy vehicles including trucks and vehicles on the motorway.

They also demanded an ex-gratia of at least Rs 50 lakh for the family of the girl killed after being hit by a truck.

Vehicular traffic on the main road was also disrupted following the stir.

Notably, a Plus-III girl student of Ravenshaw University was killed after being run over by a speeding truck in front of the educational institution yesterday.