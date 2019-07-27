Road communication affected after culvert washed away in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: The road communication between Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts was cut off after a temporary culvert was washed away following heavy rain.

According to sources, after yesterday’s incessant rain, hundreds of vehicles are stranded and traffic movement has been severely affected in the area.

Due to washing away of the culvert, M. Rampur-Cuttack, Bhwanipatna-Bhubaneswar, Bolangir-Baliguda, Dharmagarh-Bhubaneswar, Rampur-Phulbani bus connectivity has been stopped.

An agency named, RKD was engaged in the construction of the National Highway 59 has started repair works of the culverts. There was a temporary road, where the vehicles used to pass, sources added.

