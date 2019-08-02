Road Accident Turns Out To Be Planned Murder; Two Nabbed, 3 Absconding

Jamankira: Police today cracked the mystery over the death of a man in an accident that took place at Badarama Ghati under Goudapalli PS limits on July 14 and said that it was a ‘planned murder’.

Two among the five suspects in the case have been arrested and sent to judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected by a local court here, informed Kuchinda SDPO Rajkishore Mishra while addressing a press meet today. A Hyva truck and an Indigo car used in the crime were also seized, he added.

According to police, Suchita Devi, wife of deceased Shyamsundar Singh–a mechanic, had lodged a complaint alleging that her husband was murdered by some miscreants who represented it as an accident to evade arrest.

In her complaint, Suchita stated that a person called Shyamsundar from their house on the night of July 14 on the pretext of repairing a bike. However, her husband did not return home thereafter.

Later, they came to know that Shyamsundar died in an accident near Badarama Ghati. However, family members grew suspicious when they noticed marks on his neck and mud on his legs and lodged a police complaint alleging foul play.

They also noticed bloodstains on the road far from the place where they found Shyamsundar’s body. On the basis of the complaint, the police launched a probe from July 15.

During the course of the investigation, the police came to know that Shyamsundar had been at loggerheads with his neighbour Jayram Singh over some property dispute since long. It was then learnt that Jayram hatched a plan to eliminate Shyamsundar and sought the help of his brother-in-law Gopal Singh and three others Haresh Singh, Jaydev Singh and Raja- a notorious criminal involved in several cases.

On July 14, at around 4 pm the five accused assembled near Kadalipala and took liquor at an abandoned fuel station. They came out with a plan to call Shyamasundar on the pretext of repairing a bike and crushed him to death under a Hyva truck which belongs to Jayram.

According to their plan, one the accused reached Shyamasundar’s house at around 9 pm and took him to the Badarama Ghati where four others were waiting to execute the murder plan.

After repairing the vehicle, Shyamasundar was on his way back home when the five accused chased him down till the end of the ghat road and beat him to death with wooden planks. Later they moved the body to another location to mislead police, dumped the body on the road and mowed it down under the wheels of the Hyva truck, the police said.

Today, accused Jaydev and Raja were arrested while a manhunt is on for the three others involved in the planned murder who absconded soon after the matter came to the fore, the police further informed.