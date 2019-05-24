RJD draws blank in 17th LS polls

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) drew a blank in the 17th Lok Sabha elections which concluded on May 19. The RJD has an alliance with the Congress.

The RJD, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav, fought the election in alliance with the Congress and others.

The party fielded candidates on 20 seats. It could not win even a single seat in this election and nose-dived from 27 in 2014 to cipher in 2019.

The party which was formed in 1997, has the status of the recognized national-level party in 2008. In 1998, it had bagged 17 seats in Bihar.

The Congress had fielded contestant on nine seats, but could get one.

The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), which contested on five and three seats respectively, also failed to open their accounts.

The ruling BJP-JDU-LJP alliance in Bihar achieved a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections with BJP winning 17 seats, while its allies Janata Dal-United (JDU) bagged 16 seats.