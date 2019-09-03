Rituals halted at Lingaraj Temple over illegal construction on Lord’s land

Bhubaneswar: The rituals at Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar has been halted since today morning due to non-cooperation by Brahman Nijog and Pujapanda Nijog.

According to reports, the two servitors’ body did not cooperate during the conduct of ‘Rosa Homa Niti’ of Lord Lingaraj this morning. They have led to the stir over illegal construction on Lord Lingaraj’s land near Gangua Canal in Nuagaon.

The servitors have also blamed the temple authorities and the district administration for not taking steps to remove encroachment from the Lord’s land, as a result, unauthorised construction of structures are going on the particular land.

Meanwhile, the halting of rituals at the Lingaraj temple here has triggered resentment among the devotees.

This is an initial report. Further details are awaited.