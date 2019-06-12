Riteish Deshmukh roped in for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 3

BollywoodEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
Mumbai: Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who will be next seen in Housefull 3, has now roped in for Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming film Baaghi 3.

The actor is all set to reunite with his Ek Villain co-star Shraddha Kapoor in the film which has heartthrob Tiger Shroff in the lead.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the announcement on his Twitter handle today.

As per reports, Riteish Deshmukh will be seen playing the role of Tiger Shroff’s brother in the film. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is Riteish’s sixth film with producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

