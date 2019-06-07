Rihanna named World’s Richest Female Musician

Los Angeles: Singer Rihanna has been named as the World’s Richest Female Musician by the Forbes magazine with an estimated fortune of $600 million with the bulk of that coming from her Fenty beauty range.

According to Forbes, the majority of her income comes from her partnership with LVMH, the French luxury goods company that owns the likes of Christian Dior, Givenchy, and Louis Vuitton.

Last month, the Barbadian star launched her fashion label Fenty at a pop-up boutique in Paris, becoming the first black woman to create an original brand with LVMH.

Rihanna – real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty – launched Fenty Beauty in September 2017 and it’s estimated it racked up sales of $100 million in its first few weeks.