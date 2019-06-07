Rihanna named World’s Richest Female Musician

EntertainmentEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
Rihanna
7

Los Angeles: Singer Rihanna has been named as the World’s Richest Female Musician by the Forbes magazine with an estimated fortune of $600 million with the bulk of that coming from her Fenty beauty range.

According to Forbes, the majority of her income comes from her partnership with LVMH, the French luxury goods company that owns the likes of Christian Dior, Givenchy, and Louis Vuitton.

Related Posts

Bollywood fraternity greets fans on Eid-Ul-Fitr

Dhanush’s first Hollywood film ‘The Extraordinary…

Priyanka Chopra supports hubby Nick at premiere of Chasing…

Last month, the Barbadian star launched her fashion label Fenty at a pop-up boutique in Paris, becoming the first black woman to create an original brand with LVMH.

Rihanna – real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty – launched Fenty Beauty in September 2017 and it’s estimated it racked up sales of $100 million in its first few weeks.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.