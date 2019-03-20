RIE employee, wife killed in mishap on Barmunda overbridge

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a couple was killed after being run over by an unknown vehicle on Barmunda overbridge in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

According to sources, the unknown vehicle which was going towards Barmunda from Khandagiri hit the couple, who was travelling on a motorcycle, on the overbridge.

According to the identity cards recovered from the accident site, the couple was identified as Upendra Nayak and his wife Lata Nayak. They hailed from Daspalla in Nayagarh district.

According to sources, Nayak was working at the regional institute of education (RIE) in Bhubaneswar. The police visited the spot and sent the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem.