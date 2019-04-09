Ricemill manager robbed of Rs 5 lakh in Bolangir

Bolangir: Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 5 lakh from a ricemill manager near Thikadarpara Square in Titlagarh town here on Tuesday.

The matter came to light after the victim lodged a complaint with the local police in this regard.

According to sources, the victim was returning home after withdrawing cash from SBI bank when two bike-borne miscreants snatched away his bag containing cash Rs 5 lakh near his house at Thikadarpara.

Based on the complaint, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.