Revenue Inspector Caught Taking Bribe In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday arrested the Revenue Inspector (RI) of Malidhi in Sundargarh district on charges of demanding and accepting bribe.

The accused RI, Manasi Sahoo, had demanded Rs 8,000 from one Sudip Tappo of Malidhi village to issue Record of Rights (ROR) of two pieces of land.

With no options left, Toppo informed the Vigilance department and a trap was laid to catch the government official.

The anti-corruption sleuths caught Sahoo red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 8000 from the complainant today at Rajgangpur Tehsil office.

“Both the hand wash of the accused in sodium carbonate solution turned to pink in colour confirming acceptance of bribe money. The bribe money of Rs 8,000 has been recovered from her exclusive possession which was kept inside her vanity bag,” the Sambalpur Vigilance Division said in a press note.

The accused Manasi Sahoo, Revenue Inspector of Malidihi Circle under Rajgangpur Tehsil in Sundargarh district, has been arrested and forwarded to the court of Special Judge, Vigilance in Sundargarh. Investigation of the case is in progress, the press note further read.