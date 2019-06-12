Revenue & Disaster Management Minister reviews Cyclone FANI restoration works

Bhubaneswar: A high-level meeting was held in the Secretariat today under the chairmanship of the Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi to review the status of relief and restoration in the Cyclone FANI affected areas.

The review meeting was held in the office of the (SRC) at Rajiv Bhawan, Bhubaneswar which was attended by the Special Relief Commissioner & Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Govt., Disaster Management and other officers of the SRC and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority.

Energy

In energy sector, extensive damage had occurred to both electrical transmission and distribution infrastructure. For speedy restoration of power supply, manpower was mobilized from DISCOMs, Electrical Contractors, CPSUs like NTPC, PGCIL & NALCO, Corporate houses like Tata Power and L& T, State Power Companies from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala & Karnataka. In the meantime, nearly 100% of electricity restoration has been done in all the affected districts except Puri. In Puri district, electricity has been restored to nearly 3.00 Lakh out of 3.88 Lakh affected consumers. The balance restoration work is very likely to be completed in the next 10 days as informed by the Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Energy Department. Besides timeliness, Hon’ble Minister stressed on the quality of restoration.

Drinking Water

It was reported by the Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department and the Housing & Urban Development Department that water supply has been normalised in both rural and urban areas. Where electricity supply has not been restored, the pumps are being operated through generators. Additionally, water tankers and 7 mobile water treatment plants have been deployed for the supply of potable drinking water in the affected areas. Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Energy Department indicated that electricity restoration had been done to 2523 out of 2886 affected drinking water sources and balance work would be done by 20th of this month. The Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department indicated that it was procuring 8 more mobile water treatment plants soon which would be very useful at the time disasters in the future.

Repair of School Buildings

As many as 173 school buildings in Puri district and 11 in Khordha district have been fully damaged in the cyclone ‘FANI’. Hon’ble Minister expressed his concern for running of these schools after reopening of the schools on 19th June after the summer vacation. Special Secretary, School & Mass Education Department indicated that since reconstruction school buildings would take some time, necessary alternative arrangements were being made for running of those schools in the nearby schools, other educational institutions, cyclone shelters and other Government buildings. Hon’ble Minister asked the concerned department maintaining the school buildings such as Works, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water and Housing & Urban Development Departments to take necessary steps for immediate repair/ restoration of the damaged school buildings in a time bound manner to facilitate running of the school.

Plantation

Another major area where substantial damage has occurred due to cyclone ‘FANI’ is to the forest resources. Special Secretary, Forest & Environment Department indicated that the Department has planned for planting 1.05 crore trees this year. He also mentioned about the Department’s plan for taking up coastal shelter belt plantation in an area of 6000 hectares in next 5 years.

Restoration of Health Infrastructure

Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department indicated that as many as 1030 health institution buildings were damaged in the cyclone. Immediate repair has already been done to these damaged buildings.

Water Resources Department

The Chief Engineer, Flood Control & Basin Manager, Lower Mahanadi Basin, WR Department informed that mostly saline embankments and various buildings of WR Department were damaged due to the cyclone. In the meantime, all breaches occurred on saline embankments have been closed. Steps are being taken to complete the remaining damaged infrastructure.

The status of restoration in other sectors was also reviewed in the meeting. Hon’ble Minister, Revenue & Disaster Management observed that the State should remain prepared to combat any disaster whether natural or manmade including industrial and chemical disasters. Hon’ble Minister observed that whenever construction of any school or college or other Government building was being taken up in cyclone-prone areas, cyclone resilient design must be adopted for such construction. He also enquired about the functioning of the existing two Doppler Weather Radar Stations at Paradip and Gopalpur and directed to closely follow up with the Central Government for installation of Radars at the two stations Sambalpur and Balasore.

Among others, Shri G. C. Dhal, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Dr. Saurabh Garg, Principal Secretary, Agriculture & Formers Welfare Department, Dhri Ashok K. K. Meena, Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Shri N. B. Dhal, Principal Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Shri Bishnupada Sethi, Special Relief Commissioner & Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Disaster Management, Shri Hemant Sharma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Energy Department, Dr. P. K. Meherda, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Science & Technology Department, Shri R. Vineel Krishna, Additional Special Relief Commissioner, Dr. S. Panda, Special Secretary, Forest & Environment Department and other Senior Officers of various Departments were present in the meeting.

In another related development, the State Government today released Rs.123.90 crore to the Collectors of Puri, Khordha and Cuttack districts (severely affected by cyclone FANI) for payment of different assistance such as House Building Assistance, Assistance for Clothing & Utensils, Assistance to the fishermen for replacement/ repair of damaged nets and boats, fish ponds, fish seed farms and replacement of drought and milch animals. This is in addition to Rs.197.59 crore which was released to Collector, Puri on 10.6.2016 for disbursement towards house building assistance. District-wise details are indicated in the table below.

So far, a total amount of Rs.1481.05 crore has been released to different departments and Collectors of the affected districts for various relief and restoration measures relating to Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’, a press note by the Revenue & Disaster Management stated.