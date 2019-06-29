Retired teacher killed in road mishap, locals torch 8 vehicles

Balasore: Tension ran high at Karmada Dhaunda under Jaleswar of Balasore district following the death of a person in a road mishap on Saturday evening.

Sashikanta Das, a retired teacher, was returning to his home after buying vegetables in his bicycle when a dumper hit him at Masani Chowk on Raniguda road at around 6.30 pm today, killing him on the spot.

The death of the retired teacher triggered violent outrage among the locals. The angry locals set on fire five dumper vehicles, two JCB machines and a tractor belonging to Ghanashyam Das, the owner of the dumper.

Reportedly, dumper owner Ghanashyam is the nephew of the deceased. The duo was at loggerheads over a costly land and the case was pending in a court.

The family members of the retired teacher alleged that Ghanashyam had hatched a plan and eliminated him due to the property dispute.

While the locals staged a road blockade following the incident, two platoons of police force have been deployed in the area to thwart any untoward incident.