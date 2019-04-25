Retired SC Judge AK Patnaik To Probe ‘Conspiracy’ Against CJI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed retired judge AK Patnaik to head the probe into an alleged conspiracy to frame Chief Justice of India (CJI), Ranjan Gogoi in a sexual harassment case.

The apex court’s order came after lawyer Utsav Bains alleged that there was a conspiracy against the CJI as he sought to put an end to the cash for judgement racket.

In its order, the top court also asked the chiefs of CBI and Intelligence Bureau (IB) to cooperate with Justice Patnaik in the probe.

The court clarified that the inquiry by AK Patnaik will not deal with the allegations of sexual harassment against the CJI brought by a former employee. It said the outcome of the probe will not affect the in-house committee which is dealing with the sexual allegations against the CJI.