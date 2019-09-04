Retired Railway Employee Found Hanging In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: The body of a retired railway employee was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Belpahad area of Jharsuguda district today. The deceased has been identified as Nagendra Kumar Das.

The matter came to light after Nagendra’s neighbour spotted him hanging and informed the matter the local police who reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Sources said Nagendra’s wife and son were not present at home when he took the drastic step and allegedly ended his life by hanging to the ceiling of his house.

Though the exact reason behind the suspected suicide of the man is yet to be known, police have launched a probe into the matter.

