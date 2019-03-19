Retd SC judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose appointed country’s first Lokpal

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed retired Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose as the first Lokpal of India.

Justice Dilip B Bhosale, Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Justice Abhilasha Kumari and Justice AK Tripathi have been appointed as the judicial members.

Besides, Dinesh Kumar Jain, Archana Ramasundaram, Mahender Singh and Indrajeet Prasad Gautam were appointed as members.

The President of India has been pleased to appoint the following as Lokpal, a Press Communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhawan read.

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, the statement added.