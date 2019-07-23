Results of trained graduate teacher recruitment exam declared

Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the results of the online competitive examination (CBT) for the special recruitment drive to the post of contractual trained graduate teachers in secondary schools.

While 1087 candidates have been provisionally selected for the train graduate teacher in the arts category, 392 selected in TGT science (PCM), 205 in TGT science (CBZ).

The candidates can check their results by visiting the official website www.dseodisha.in. To know their results and generate scorecard, candidates will have to click the link Results of Online (CBT) competitive examination held on 30.05.2019 and 31.05.2019.

However, the results of candidates who were below 21 years as on January 2017 has not been published as per the interim order passed by Odisha Administrative Tribunal.

The online competitive examination (CBT) for the special recruitment drive was held on May 30 and 31 this year.

Check the full list of provisionally selected candidates here: