Results from 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women’s National Championship (A)

Hisar (Haryana): On Day 1 of 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women’s National Championship (A Division), Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Hockey Bhopal and Hockey Him all registered comfortable victories.

In a low scoring affair, Uttar Pradesh Hockey got the better of Sports Authority of India 1-0. While both the sides played in their own halves in the first quarter, it was three minutes into the second quarter when Uttar Pradesh Hockey took the lead. Hina Bano scored in the 18th minute to put her side in the driving seat. The lead remained as it is for the next two quarters as Uttar Pradesh Hockey emerged winners.

The second match of the day, in contrast, was a high-scoring affair as Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Andhra Pradesh 9-0. After a scoreless first quarter, Nikki Kullu scored three (17’, 39’, 46’) across the next three quarters, Kiran Bara (19’, 37’) and Elin Dung Dung (29’, 42’) scored two each in their sides 9-0 win.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu by a staggering 16-0 scoreline. Three goals each by Gurmail Kaur (4’, 9’, 23), Bhumiksha Sahu (6’, 10’, 30’), Huda Khan (49, 53’, 60’) and Soniya Kumre (8’, 24’ 56’) put Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy on track to a dominating win.

Hockey Bhopal beat Hockey Gangpur-Odisha 2-1 in the fifth match of the day. Shivani Kumar (21’), Shaheen Khan (37’) scored a goal each for Hockey Bhopal in 2nd and 3rd quarter respectively. Sonia Topno (59’) pulled one back for Hockey Gangpur-Odisha but that wasn’t enough. Hockey Him beat Hockey Delhi 8-0 thanks to three goals from Tamanna Yadav (16′, 48′, 50′) and a brace from Sakshi Rana (14′, 27′).