Results from 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men’s National Championship 2019 ‘A’ Division

Raipur: On Day 1 of 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men’s National Championship 2019 ‘A’ Division Hockey Odisha registered the most dominating win beating Hockey Andhra Pradesh 15-0 in the opening match.

Rajmon Teli scored four (6′, 45′, 47′, 52′) and Prabin Indwar (4′, 30′, 49′) and Roshan Kujur (8′, 15′, 42′) scored three apiece in Hockey Odisha’s stupendous win.

Hockey Punjab beat Namdhari XI 1-0 in match 2 of the day. Amritpal Singh was the lone scorer (19′) for Hockey Punjab. Match 3 saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey beating Hockey Bhopal 8-0. Sidhhant Singh (14′, 16′ 33′) scored three while captain Sourabh Anand (6′, 55′) and Sujit Kumar (23′, 60′) hit the back of the net twice for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

Riding on brace scored by Shalendra Singh (35′, 43′) Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy got the better of Hockey Karnataka 5-1. Vishal Kumar opened the scoring for Hockey Karnataka in the 22nd minute but that remained the only goal his team scored in the entire match. Hockey Haryana beat Delhi Hockey 6-0 thanks to two goals from Tanuj Sroha in the 55th and 60th minute.

Hockey Bihar beat Hockey Chandigarh 3-2 in a closely-fought contest. Until the 3rd quarter the scoreline read 2-2. It was Md. Danish’s winner in the 53rd minute which sealed the deal for Hockey Bihar. Manipur Hockey registered a great comeback win in the last match of the day over Hockey Gangpur-Odisha. Trailing 0-1 at the end of 2nd quarter, Nelson Yumlemban (35′) and Amarjit Singh Ningomban (36′) scored two goals in two minutes for Manipur Hockey to win 2-1 at the end of regulation time.