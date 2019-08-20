Restructured Bamboo mission: Annual Action Plan of Rs 2733 lakh for 2019-20

Bhubaneswar: An Annual action Plan envisaging an investment of around Rs 2733 lakhs was approved in the State Level Executive Committee Meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy today.

Principal Secretary Forest and Environment, Dr Mona Sharma outlined the issues and PCCF Sandeep Tripathy placed the proposals for discussion.

Giving nod to Annual Action Plan Chief Secretary Tripathy directed the Odisha Bamboo Development Agency (OBDA) to intensify field-level operations involving Vann Sanrakhyana Samities (VSS), Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMC), Eco-Development Committees and Fanners Clubs.

Tripathy also directed to undertake independent third-party evaluation of the project after one year.

Outlining the modus operandi of the restructured bamboo mission, State Mission Director OBDA AA Pathak said, “The main objective is to increase the area under bamboo plantation in non-forest Government and Private land for supplementing farm income contributing towards climate change resilience and making available the quality raw material for industries. It will be promoted predominantly in private land, community lands, arable wastelands, along irrigation canals and water bodies.”

It was decided in the meeting that only commercially viable species like Tulda, Vulgarizes and Nutons would be planted. Farmers and artisans would be motivated to take up Bamboo Plantation.

Financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare would be provided for bamboo plantation and growing over a period of three years. Around 417 seedlings would be planted in one hectare of land. The financial support would be calculated at the role of Rs 120 per plant to be disbursed in installments as per cultivation, survival, and growth of the plants over a period of three years.

PCCF Tripathy appraised that because of the operations in last year, the Bamboo cultivation increased from 11.2 lakh hectare in 2017-18 to 14 lakh hectare in the year 2018-19.

It was further decided that quality planting materials would be developed in OBDA and other forest nurseries for supply to the farmers. The operation would include the entire gamut of works like developing the nursery, actual plantation, treatment and seasoning of the plants, establishment of business clusters, the establishment of processing units for value addition and marketing linkage.