Restoration work of Puri Srimandir: Indian Oil pledges Rs 5 Cr

Bhubaneswar: Indian Oil Corporation Limited has expressed its willingness to contribute Rs 5 Crore towards restoration work of Puri Srimandir.

Expressing the solidarity with Odisha and Iconic Sri Jagannath Temple of Puri, which has been damaged due to extremely severe Cyclonic Storm “FANI”, Indian Oil has pledged to donate the amount for the restoration work.

“Nobody can fight with nature, but can take precautions / preemptive actions to withstand the Nature’s Fury,” the IOCL said in a press note.

Apart from this, Indian Oil team is engaged in disaster outreach in affected areas by fueling of DG sets engaged in the restoration of power supply, road cutting, erection of dismantled telephone towers and also a contribution to relief operations and maintaining adequate fuel supplies for motorists in this difficult situation.

The cyclone FANI adversely affected electricity supply and telecommunication in several coastal areas of Odisha. Puri and Khurda district in Odisha were the worst hit.

