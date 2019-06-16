Residents oppose setting up of industry in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Residents of Patrapalli area in Kolabira block of Jharsuguda district on Sunday strongly protested setting up of an industry in the locality.

The angry residents today halted the construction of the boundary wall of the proposed industry being set up by a private firm named IDL.

The villagers also alleged that chemical discharged from another factory named Uday Industries in the locality is destroying the forest in the area.

The greenery of the area is being destroyed in the name of industrialisation, they further alleged.

The residents complained that both the industries are cutting down precious trees causing massive deforestation in the area.

They alleged that despite complaint the forest department has failed to act against the illegal felling of trees. They also questioned as to how no objection certificate (NOC) has been issued for setting up of the industry without the consent of gram sabha.