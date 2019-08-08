Residents of 4 GPs in Koraput evacuated: SRC

Koraput: Due to the opening of two gates of upper Indravati project, residents of four gram panchayats in Kotpad block of Koraput district have been evacuated.

The special relief commissioner (SRC) said the residents of the low-lying villages have been evacuated as preventive measures. Free kitchens have been arranged and the medical team has been deployed.

According to the SRC, moderate rain continues in Nabarangpur district particularly in Nabarangpur, Nandahandi, Kosagumuda, Tentulikhunti blocks since morning.

Two gates of the Reservoir of Indravati have been opened since 11.00 am. The villagers of Sandaibhta and Badadaibhatta of Nandahandi Block have been evacuated.

The villagers of Binjili, Boragam and Dongriguda under Kosagumuda block have been evacuated and have been given shelter at Chirma High School where the free kitchen has also started for 700 people.

Due care has been taken for sanitation & temporary toilets.

The medical team is there to take care of health issues. ODRAF team along with Police are also stationed there to meet the exigency. BDOs and Tahsildars of Nandahandi, Nabarangpur and Kosagumuda Blocks are in flood-affected villages and monitoring relief work.

Sub Collector is also monitoring the overall rescue and relief operation. The situation is under close watch, the SRC added.